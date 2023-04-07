(WJHL) – NASCAR has returned to Thunder Valley for Easter weekend, as Bristol Motor Speedway will host the third-annual Food City Dirt Race on Sunday.

Mother nature rained on the race fans’ parade on Friday, as wet weather forced BMS and NASCAR to cancel all on-track practice sessions for the entire day.

Practice laps or not, the Cup Series race is still slated to go green on Easter Sunday night at 7 p.m.

The 2022 Food City Dirt Race saw one of the wildest finishes in Bristol Motor Speedway history, as Tyler Reddick seemed to be in prime position to take the checkered flag. However, on the final lap, Chase Briscoe came charging around Turn 4, looking to make a sliding pass.

Instead, he spun both cars to the side, as Kyle Busch scooted through to claim his ninth-career win at The World’s Fastest Half-Mile.

Now, almost a year removed from the incident, Reddick believes he would have raced that last lap differently.

“Certainly – I think if I could have that moment back, I wouldn’t be as aggressive defending,” he said via Zoom earlier this week. “Kinda let him do his deal and as we got into the corner, my spotter would have been like ‘Hey, he’s losing the car, give him some room’ and that would have been that. But, it wouldn’t have been the story that it turned out to be, that’s for sure.”

Reddick went on to say he was upset he didn’t win the race, but never considered physically confronting Briscoe afterwards.

Reddick will lineup in the No. 45 23XI Toyota on Sunday night.