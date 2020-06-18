Precautions being taken as BMS, hotels get ready for NASCAR All-Star Race

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – “We’ve been handed a gift,” Bristol Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager Jerry Caldwell said.

A gift, of a NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway next month.

“To make sure we’re doing it in a safe responsible way for our guests for the participants and for the community,” Caldwell said.

Another gift, is that the Tri-Cities hasn’t been hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic, which is why the race was moved here.

“It’s like everyday life now, it looks a lot different, so it’s gonna look a lot different you’re not gonna have congregation areas outside normally we would be welcoming fans into common areas and doing concerts but we’re not gonna have that,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell spoke Wednesday on what safety precautions the track will take for fans. He noted all employees must wear masks and fans are encouraged to wear them.

Camping will be allowed, and so will tailgating around the track.

“It’s gonna look very different, we have to take steps in this thing of how do we get back to what a new normal looks like and I think that’s part of what this is, how do we do it in a safe responsible way,” Caldwell said.

Bristol hotels are working on the same thing, as they prepare for an influx of fans.

“This year especially we need more precautions with disinfectant wipes and stuff like that,” Days Inn hotel assistant general manager Hina Surma said.

Days Inn hotel on Volunteer Parkway says they’re well prepared to take on additional customers.

“So we already started stocking up more disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer bottles and everything,” Surma said.

For this business, it’s more than the return of race fans. This is about getting back to normal.

“We all need business and public health community health we also need to be careful with that, race is coming that means we’re at least getting some safety and everything back,” Surma said.

