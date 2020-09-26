Pinty’s U.S. short track nationals at the Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, TN — A week after the NASCAR truck, Xfinity, and cup series left town the world’s fastest hal-mile oval will be occupied by the world’s best late model stock car racers for the Pinty’s U.S. short track nationals.

The one-day show, will showcase four exciting classes, headlined by the powerful super late models along with feature race action from pro late models, street stocks, and compacts. Racing at Bristol is just as exciting for the drivers as it is for the fans…

“One of the finest places to drive is here at Bristol throughout the year by far. It’s certainly the biggest circle on our calendar is coming here to Bristol, especially when you pull into the track, you get chill bumps says Josh Brock pro late model and super late model driver.”

“This place is just incredible, so much history and just high-caliber competition this weekend. It would just mean everything to me this weekend to win at such a cool place like Bristol, according to pro late model driver Mandy Chick.”