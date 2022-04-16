BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will take to the dirt-covered high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt.

It will mark the first of two races at BMS this weekend, with the Cup Series hitting the track on Sunday for the Food City Dirt Race.

Last year, Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. dominated the Truck Series dirt race at Bristol, but he is not entered in this year’s race, guaranteeing a new winner.

Four other Cup Series regulars will be in the Truck Series race, though: Chase Elliot in the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, Harrison Burton in the No. 17 Team DGR Ford, Austin Dillon in the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet, and last year’s Cup Series Bristol Dirt winner Joey Logano in the No. 54 Team DGR Ford.

Four 15–lap qualifying races will take place Saturday beginning at 4:30 p.m. to set the field.

Here’s what you need to know before the green flag drops Saturday night:

Race: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

When: Saturday, April 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 7 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 75 miles (150 laps): 3 stages

–Stage 1 ends on lap 40

–Stage 2 ends on lap 90

