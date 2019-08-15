M&M’s Glampground nearly ready for guests at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The M&M’s Glampground at Bristol Motor Speedway is nearly ready to open to guests for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

News Channel 11 got a sneak peek as crews were setting up the tents for campers.

The glampground experience includes large tents, bathrooms with private showers, WiFi, a valet and more.

RELATED: M&M’s announces luxury ‘glamping’ experience for BMS fall race

Guests will start arriving at the M&M’s Glampground at 9 a.m. Friday.

The luxury glampground packages sold out less than 12 hours after they went on sale.

RELATED: M&M’s Glamground at BMS sold out

The green flag drops for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Stay with WJHL.com and our Facebook page for more race week coverage.