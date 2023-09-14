BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Stephen Mallozzi is a racer and Outback Steakhouse employee, and Thursday night, he will take to the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway in a race truck sponsored by his employer.

Mallozzi has worked at one of Outback’s restaurants for three years, but he is taking the day off to compete in his fifth Craftsman Truck Series race.

He is among several racers trying to make a name for themselves.

“I’m just kind of hoping that we can we can kind of climb that ladder,” Mallozzi told News Channel 11.

(Photo courtesy of Outback Steakhouse)

(Photo courtesy of Outback Steakhouse)

The young driver moved down south to make his racing career come true, all while juggling work and law school.

“It is a lot of work, law school and having to try and balance that with working and with racing, it is just, it’s a lot,” Mallozzi said. “But you know what? It’s my dream. So I’ve got nothing to complain about. It’s something I want to do.”

Mallozzi said being sponsored by Outback is special to him.

“The feeling of that is unbelievable,” he said. “I mean, it’s crazy to have somebody who is not only giving you your paychecks, but they also care about your well-being outside of work, too. And it matters to them what our stories are, what our lives are.”

(Photo: WJHL)

When the green flag waves Thursday night, it will be Mallozzi’s first start at Bristol. He hopes to make a strong finish for his small race team.

“It is my absolute goal to finish inside of the top 20.”

The UNOH 200 Craftsman Truck Series race is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. It will be televised on FS1 with pre-race coverage beginning at 8 p.m.