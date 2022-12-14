N. Wilkesboro, NC — NASCAR is in the midst of the offseason — but the race is on at North Wilkesboro Speedway to bring the historic track into the 21st century.

Preparations are underway for next year’s NASCAR all-star race…..Crews made the announcement about that race back in September.

Press boxes are being reconstructed… and the back stretch is being removed to add more than 5-thousand seats.

Wilkesboro leaders say they hope this will not only bringing people to the race… but to make it an experience to remember.

“Steve Swift – Seeing the excitement that the facilities actually coming back to life. They’ve got racing back in this county at this historical speedway. It’s been truly rewarding. And every day it’s amazing how many people stopped by here locals that just want to see, hey, it’s coming back and it’s real. It’s not been talked about something that’s actually going to happen.