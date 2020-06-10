North Carolina speedway ordered shut because of large crowds

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration has ordered closed a small stock-car track that’s allowed large crowds to gather repeatedly for weekend races well above COVID-19 limits for mass gatherings.
Cooper’s health secretary says Ace Speedway in Alamance County is an “imminent hazard” for the virus’ spread and can’t reopen unless it creates a safety plan to keep fans away.
Media outlets have reported crowds at the speedway exceeding 2,000 people.
The action came after the local sheriff announced on Monday he wouldn’t issue a citation for the speedway. Disclosure of the legal action came as North Carolina reported another record high of virus-related hospitalizations.