North Carolina speedway ordered shut because of large crowds

In this Saturday, May 23, 2020 photo, hundreds of race fans wait in line to purchase tickets at the Ace Speedway on in the rural Alamance County community of Altamahaw near Elon, N.C. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration has ordered closed a small stock-car track that’s allowed large crowds to gather repeatedly for weekend races well above COVID-19 limits for mass gatherings. Cooper’s health secretary says Ace Speedway in Alamance County is an “imminent hazard” for the virus’ spread and can’t reopen unless it creates a safety plan to keep fans away. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration has ordered closed a small stock-car track that’s allowed large crowds to gather repeatedly for weekend races well above COVID-19 limits for mass gatherings.

Cooper’s health secretary says Ace Speedway in Alamance County is an “imminent hazard” for the virus’ spread and can’t reopen unless it creates a safety plan to keep fans away.

Media outlets have reported crowds at the speedway exceeding 2,000 people.

The action came after the local sheriff announced on Monday he wouldn’t issue a citation for the speedway. Disclosure of the legal action came as North Carolina reported another record high of virus-related hospitalizations.