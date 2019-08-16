Slayer: NASCAR sponsorship pulled ‘reportedly due to reactionary concerns’

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – It looks like Slayer won’t be entering the world of stock car racing after all.

After the legendary thrash metal band announced earlier this week that it was sponsoring the No. 54 Chevy for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway this Saturday, a spokesperson for Rick Ware Racing confirmed that is no longer the case.

“The deal simply fell through and we decided to go another direction,” said Bryan Clodfelter, General Manager of Rick Ware Racing.

Instead, the car will be sponsored by PODS, a moving and self-storage container company. Driver JJ Yeley will be behind the wheel.

“We were very fortunate that PODS, LLC stepped up very quickly and filled the spots,” Clodfelter said. “PODS are also interested in making this a multi race deal so it worked out even better.”

A spokesperson for the band cited “reactionary concerns” as a possible reason for the sponsorship being pulled.

“Last week, Slayer announced that it had joined Rick Ware Racing as the primary sponsor for the No. 54 entry at tomorrow’s Bristol Motor Speedway. Today, reportedly due to reactionary concerns from other long-time participating sponsors, Slayer has been pulled as the primary sponsor, and all Slayer signage has been removed from the car that was to be piloted by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series veteran, JJ Yeley. The incontrovertible PODS Moving & Storage will now sponsor that car. “After nearly 40 years, Slayer apparently remains as terrifying to some as ever.” -Slayer spokesperson

Clodfelter also said NASCAR had approved the Slayer paint scheme and sponsorship prior to the change.

In its initial announcement, Slayer said it was sponsoring the car to promote the band’s Final World Tour. The final leg of the tour will begin with a performance in Asheville on Saturday, November 2.

