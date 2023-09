BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The green flag will wave an hour earlier than scheduled at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday.

According to the speedway, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race will start at 6:30 p.m. rather than 7:30 p.m.

Driver introduction is now scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. Saturday on the Infield Stage.

A fully updated schedule from the speedway can be found online.