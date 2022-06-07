Bristol, TN — One of the fastest drivers in NASCAR slowed down just enough to meet with the media before the Father’s Day Thunder Valley Nationals on June 17-19 at the Bristol Dragway .

Ron Capps, the 2 time and reigning Funny car champion took time to see who has the fastest reaction time on the NHRA tree among the media this morning…

He also spoke about the upcoming Thunder Valley National returning to Fathers day after being moved last season because of COVID…

Racing on fathers day has been special for Capps who enjoys taking the Wally home to his father in California each time he wins in Bristol.

“Now that everything is back to normal, it is going to feel so good – especially our Friday night qualifying. We get everyone to come out on Friday night. There is nothing better than this race track on a Friday night. To have our fans enjoy that and get back to that normalcy on Father’s Day is going to be – it’s going to be great.”

And congratulations to radio personality Duane Nelson who won the competition on the NHRA tree this morning….Our very own Sara Diamond had the second-fastest reaction time at .012 seconds