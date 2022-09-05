BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 5, 2022) – The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals is moving to a brand-new date in 2023, it was announced today by NHRA and Bristol Dragway officials. The fan-favorite NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series race, which has long been contested on Father’s Day weekend, will move to June 9-11, the weekend before the Father’s Day holiday next season at the legendary dragstrip in Northeast Tennessee.

NHRA announced its 2023 schedule today and the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals is one of 21 events on the yearlong tour and is positioned as the eighth race of the NHRA regular season.