NHRA Funny car leader Matt Hagan expects fast times at Thunder Valley Nationals

Bristol, TN — With only three races to go in the NHRA season, the Thunder Valley Nationals is next up for the Countdown to the Championship Playoffs.

Coming in the leader in the funny car division is Virginia native Matt Hagan who has a 33 point lead over his mentor Ron Capps.

Hagan who considers Bristol his home track because he lives about 2 hours away is expecting fast times with the date being moved from father’s day to October this season.

HAGAN “Indy is supposed to be our biggest race. I’ve won Indy before and been blessed to do that, but I would trade five Indy’s for one Bristol on Father’s Day. This weekend, running it not on Father’s Day, it’s still very special because the weather is going to be cool. Here when we get 65-degree tailwinds and 70-degree tailwinds, these cars are going to throw down. We are going to put on a heck of a show for these fans that come out here because these cars are going to be super fast this weekend.”