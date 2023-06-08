Sullivan Co. — Before NHRA Funny Car racer Alexis DeJoria hits the track for the Thunder Valley Nationals she took aim this afternoon to help raise money for the Speedway Children’s Charities-Bristol Chapter. Dejoria took part in the Trap Shooting Tournament to raise money for area children. She considers Bristol one of here favorite tracks….She won the 2021 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals Funny Car event at Bristol Dragway, and is now looking for a victory to improve on her 4th place points position this season.

“So any time you can do something fun like this and do it for a good cause, it’s a great day. And and I thank you for putting this together. Right now, we’re sitting in fourth. We were second for a while there. But like I said, we’ve gone to more semifinals at the start of the season than not qualified. Really? Well, Uh, and, uh, yeah, we’re just right on the cusp of about to win. Any, any day now, any given Sunday, we’re going to win.”

She is scheduled to face Robert Hight in the opening round of the weather-delayed New England Nationals at Bristol on Friday at 8 p.m