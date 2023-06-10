BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The weather-delayed New England Nationals came to an exciting close in Thunder Valley on Saturday evening.

Funny Car’s Bob Tasca III earned his first victory of the season, defeating accomplished veteran, John Force, in the final round. Tasca III blazed to victory with a time of 4.032 seconds.

Justin Ashley used a quicker reaction time claim a New England Nationals Top Fuel victory on Saturday, besting Tony Schumacher. Ashley ran 3.846, a touch slower than Schumacher’s 3.835, however, a .041 reaction time saved the day to earn Ashley his eighth-career win.

Robert Hight will still race from the top spot in Funny Car on Sunday in Thunder Valley Nationals eliminations, as his Friday time of 3.938 seconds held up on Saturday. Top Fuel’s Leah Pruett also retained the top qualifying time (3.745 seconds) from her second run on Friday.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Gaige Herrera continued his hot streak, qualifying in the top spot for the fourth-straight event. His early Saturday run of 6.808 seconds puts him ahead of No. 2 Hector Arana Jr. by .031 seconds.

Erica Enders takes the top qualifying position for Sunday’s Pro Stock event, clocking a time of 6.627 in her Chevy Camaro.

Due to expected inclement weather in the area, Thunder Valley Nationals elimination rounds will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday.