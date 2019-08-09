NASCAR Truck series driver Harrison Burton joins BMS to honor Knoxville firefighter

Knoxville, TN — This morning NASCAR Gander outdoors truck series driver Harrison Burton joined Bristol Motor Speedway in honoring a Knoxville firefight as the latest neighborhood heroes recipient. Burton the son of former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton drives the No. 18 truck for Kyle Busch. And he’s had a solid rookie season by posting seven top-fives and nine top-10’s.

Today he felt the roles were reversed, because the celebrity was the firefighters and not him. “I don’t feel like I’m worth of that I mean these guys are above me I think in the whatever scale you want to look at these guys are saving peoples lives and risking their lives and it’s cool for me to come and talk to them and hear their stories as a race car driver as I said fire is probably your worst fear and to run into it is the opposite of my mind on how that works, so pretty cool to be a part of it.”