Bristol, TN — We are now less than 2 weeks before the green flag drops for the Pinty truck race and the Food City Dirt Race, and one driver was in town to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen was back in town to help Goodyear put together a tire that will hold up on the dirt on April 16th and 17th. NASCAR driver Kyle Larson told me over the weekend the track is smoother than last year, but he was a little bit nervous because the sidewall on the tires is shorter and he didn’t think it was going to be good for dirt racing. However, Friesen didn’t seem to have any problems today.

“It was pretty good worked on a lot of stuff I believe the tire that these guys to race on are going to be really good and moving the race tonight is probably the biggest thing to making the racing event I’m looking forward to it and I’m glad to be apart of it and hopefully the laps we turned to today will make it a better race because of it.”