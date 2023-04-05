Bristol, TN — The field for the Weather Guard truck race on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway is stacked with talented drivers and a hungry group of cup series drivers pulling a double shift.

Defending winner Ben Rhodes leads the long list of favorites, having won at BMS last year in dramatic fashion in his No. 99 ThorSport Racing machine and grabbing a second-place finish at this race in 2021. The Kentucky driver has said that he actually prefers dirt-covered Bristol to concrete Bristol.

“It’s to a different extent than the NASCAR racing. And I love that. I love the banking. I love the ability to just throw the truck into the corner extremely hard and let the banking catch me in so much fun to do that. And the fact that, you know, the track is changing high, low. You’re always looking for the next bit of grip, the next bit of moisture. Right. Like, that’s really really fun to me. And again, this is one off for us through the season. So it’s a unique change. And I just I hope they leave the dirt on the track. I like it that much.”

The green flag drops at 7 p.m. on Saturday night for the 75-mile race