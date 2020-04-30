NASCAR to return to racing May 17 at Darlington, but without fans

DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 02: The sun sets over the track during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 2, 2018 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) – NASCAR will return to racing on May 17 at Darlington Raceway, but there will be no fans in attendance.

The Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck series will each return to the track for the first time since mid-March.

NASCAR says each race will be run without fans in attendance and further schedule adjustments will be announced in the future.

Here is the list of races announced on Thursday:

NASCAR also announced several precautions, including: