NASCAR to return to racing May 17 at Darlington, but without fans

Racing

DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 02: The sun sets over the track during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 2, 2018 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) – NASCAR will return to racing on May 17 at Darlington Raceway, but there will be no fans in attendance.

The Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck series will each return to the track for the first time since mid-March.

NASCAR says each race will be run without fans in attendance and further schedule adjustments will be announced in the future.

Here is the list of races announced on Thursday:

NASCAR also announced several precautions, including:

  • One-day shows;
  • Mandated use of personal protective equipment throughout the event;
  • Health screenings for all individuals prior to entering the facility, while inside the facility and exiting the facility;
  • Social distancing protocols throughout the event;
  • Strict limits on the number of individuals who are granted access into each facility

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

