NASCAR to implement ‘choose rule’ for All-Star Race at BMS

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) — NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway have announced the format for the upcoming NASCAR All-Star Race.

NASCAR said it will introduce a “choose rule” for the race, which will allow drivers to decide which lane they line up in for restarts.

The race will have four stages, lasting 55, 35, 35, and 15 laps. Both green and yellow flag laps will count in the first three stages, but only green flag laps will count in the final stage. If the race is restarted with two or fewer laps remaining in the final stage, there will be unlimited attempts at a green, white, checkered finish.

The cars will also look a little different as the car numbers will be moved from the door towards the rear wheel. NASCAR said this is “an effort to give more exposure to the teams’ sponsors.”

Before the All-Star Race, the NASCAR Open will take place with three segments lasting 35 laps, 35 laps, and 15 laps. The winner of each segment will earn a spot in the All-Star Race and so will the winner of the fan vote.

Those eligible for the NASCAR All-Star Race include:

— drivers who won a points event in either 2019 or 2020;

— drivers who won a NASCAR All-Star Race and compete full-time;

— and drivers who won a NASCAR Cup Series championship and compete full-time.

Drivers who have already clinched a spot include Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Justin Haley, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr.

The NASCAR Open will get underway at 7 p.m. on July 15 and the green flag will drop on the All-Star Race will begin at 8:30 p.m. Both races will be televised on FS1.

Tickets can be purchased at Bristol Motor Speedway’s website.

The race, which traditionally takes place at Charlotte Motor Speedway, was moved to Bristol Motor Speedway due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.