Charlotte, NC — We’re just a couple of weeks from Bristol Motor Speedway hosting plenty of drivers for race weekend on the dirt, but before that, some of the racing teams played host to the media today to talk about the upcoming weeks. First we stopped at Kyle Busch motorsports to talk with ARCA and Truck series driver Corey Heim.

“Bristols special for sure as I mentioned I’ve raced there a couple of times in my racing career, but it’s been a couple of years so that track changes all the time and I’m excited to go to Bristol dirt one day, but this year I’ve got the night race on the asphalt, says Corey Heim from Kyle Busch Motorsports”

Then we made our way to Spire Motorsports where Corey Lajoie’s crew chief Ryan Sparks gave us a tour of the shop

“I was starting to have a little feel for it last year and then just taking a whole new style of race car to race in the dirt that has never done it. It’s going to be interesting says Ryan Sparks crew chief for Corie LaJoie”

Finally, we made our final stop at Trackhouse racing where we talked with driver Ross Chastain and team owner Justin Marks

“Try not to put too much stock in the past and say this is how I have to do it I just try to get there a racetrack like this is going to be totally different it’s going to evolve over the weekend and try to absorb and react better than the next guy according to Ross Chastain”

Trackhouse owner Justin Marks says “The sports just so ready for new venues, new challenges, new optics. It’s embracing the fact that it’s a time where we need to try some new things and sort of reenergizing the sport.”

So as you can tell Kenny it was a busy day for us down here in Charlotte, but it’ll be even crazier in a couple of weeks got the Bristol Dirt races

In Charlotte…Jesse Krull, News Channel 11 Sports.”