Nashville, TN — NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suárez, driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, paid a visit to the Casa Azafrán community center to celebrate NASCAR in Nashville and also introduce the Trackhouse Racing superstar to local kids and community leaders from the neighborhoods around the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

The event feature a Soccer Kick Wall, Racing Simulators, Foosball Table and other games, the intent with the help of the Bristol Motor Speedway was to show kids just like Suarez that anything is possible.

“It’s important for many different reasons but I would say that the main one is too make them feel like we are the same and if I was able to come from a different country and be successful they can do it too we are exactly the same just too make sure they know that it’s my main goal.”