NASCAR racing could possibly return to BMS in June

Bristol, TN — There are reports that NASCAR could be returning to the track on May 17th in Darlington and to the bristol motor speedway in June.

Autoweek is reporting if everything goes well, NASCAR will get the green flag at Darlington raceway contesting a new-look makeshift schedule primarily in the southeast amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule will not resemble its original complexion due to the shutdown which means after stops at Charlotte and Martinsville they’ll come to the Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday night June 3rd.

BMS would neither confirm or deny the reports but they did release this statement:

“NASCAR hasn’t released an official schedule with date and details yet said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president, and General manager of Bristol Motor Speedway once this information is available, it will be promptly shared with the media, posted on our website and disseminated via our social media channels.”