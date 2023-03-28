Bristol, Tn — NASCAR driver Joey Logano is the first to admit he’s not a dirt racer, but Logano has been pretty good on the dirt surface at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Logano, who has a knack of winning inaugural events won the first Bristol dirt race in 2021….He has won the first events at the LA Coliseum and at Gateway in June.

The 2-time NASCAR champion who was also on the Pole last season and finished 3rd after leading 42 laps is still not comfortable being called a favorite on the dirt surface.

“I don’t know about that. It’s it hasn’t been a good couple of years for us for sure. Why that is. Maybe I don’t have the best answers. I’m not a dirt guy. By no means. I mean, I’ve got my backyard yard I figured out pretty damn well at this point, but I don’t know about other dirt races and stuff like that, really. I’m a little bit more educated than I was last year, but I don’t know if I’d call myself a dirt guy, but I’ve been able to figure out how to go fairly quick.At least that’s been,” says Logano.

Logano, also started on the pole in the Truck Dirt race at Bristol last year and finished sixth