NASCAR hopes to be the example for all major sports when they drop the green flag

BRISTOL, TN — First of all it means we stop watching re-runs…no disrespect to the UFC, but this will be the first major North American sport to start back up since baseball remains in the batter’s box…

All eyes will be on the Nascar world this weekend when the green flag drops for the 400 mile race at the Darlington raceway. Nascar has developed a comprehensive plan reviewed by state and local health agencies to protect the health and safety of the competitors, crew members, employees, and broadcast crews that will produce the race. It could be a blueprint for others to follow in sports, should they pull it off.

“I think it’s extremely significant but it also comes with a lot of responsibility we have to do it correctly and we have to make sure we are ensuring the safety of the communities the competitors and everyone here that’s going to help put the event on, says track vice president and general manager, Jerry Caldwell.”