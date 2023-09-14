Elizabethton, TN — There are few that got around the Bristol Motor Speedway better than Rusty Wallace, a 9 time winner on the worlds fastest half mile oval.

Thursday night the NASCAR Hall of Famer was in Elizabethton trying to help raise money for the boys and girls club. While he didn’t attend the boys and girls club while growing up in Missouri he understands the importance in a childs life.

“These organizations are just fantastic for these kids. I mean, a lot of them, you know, they leave school, they come home, the parents aren’t there yet. And because they’re still working, there’s a lot of crazy things can happen. And the Boys and Girls Club is really a safe haven. I mean, knowing that they’re there, we’re picking up 14 different schools. This Boys and Girls Club is and everything alright. They’re serving hot meals for these kids. I mean, this is a big deal, but it takes a lot of money to make it happen. So I’m here to help.”

The dinner was able to raise more than 70-thousand dollars.