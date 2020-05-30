NASCAR drivers get ready for BMS without practice and qualifying

Bristol, TN — Even though there will be no fans in the stands, the high banks of Bristol will be busy Sunday for the Food City presents Supermarket Heroes 500. The race which was postponed in April because of the coronavirus pandemic will finally get the green flag.

After stops in Darlington and Charlotte, the NASCAR circuit will make their first stop at a short track when they come to the last great coliseum and just like at Darlington there will be no practice or qualifying to get the drivers ready to tackle the world’s fastest half-mile and if that’s not bad enough the surface will be green since there was no Xfinity race the day before to lay down some rubber.

“Would have been easier with Xfinity cars running before us it will make those first 20 laps pretty exciting to see how things change, says NASCAR rookie ColeCuster.”

“You have to be ready for a lot of versatility to be able to understand some of those adjustments and stuff during practice is a big deal and we won’t have that so we will have to get after it right at the start of the race says 8-time BMS winner Kyle Busch.”

“This whole thing has been a lot of fun because we just show up at the race track and race we are not practicing we are not doing anything were racing which is cool because I race car driver and not a practice car driver so this works well for me, according to 2-time BMS winner Joey Logano.”>