Bristol, TN — The NASCAR series will be back on the track this weekend when they race in the Ally 400 at the Nashville Super Speedway on Sunday night.. Before that race three drivers made a detour to Bristol earlier this week to take part in tire testing for Goodyear.

Ross Chastian in the No. 1 Chevy, Ty Gibbs in the #54 Toyota and and Ryan Blaney driver of the #12 Penske Ford were present at the test. Blaney who never won a cup race at the iconic track sent out a tweet asking .. Where did the dirt go? That didn’t mean he was in favor of dirt racing at Bristol in fact he enjoys racing Bristol in either configuration.

“I enjoy having the dirt race here or concrete, I don’t have a preference to be honest, I think the dirt race got better every year. I thought last year’s dirt race was good and this year’s was even better. The track was super wide and slick and really racy. You could put dirt or asphalt on it and I would be here either way. I just thought it was funny walking around wondering where they put all its got to be a bunch of it.”

Blaney was told it was up the street…He has earned a Craftsman Truck Series victory and an Xfinity Series win at Bristol, but he is still searching for his first Cup victory.