NASCAR driver Logano anxious to make his return to Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, TN — Its race week at Bristol as we get closer and closer to the green flag dropping Saturday night for the Bass Pro Shops/NRA night race at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

One driver looking forward to racing returning to the high banks is Joey Logano who finished third in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, putting him third in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs points standings.

Earlier this season Logano took the checkered flag for the Food City 500 on dirt, marking his 3rd victory at BMS the last two were night races in 2014 and 2015. He’s happy to be back on the concrete and even more surprised as to how they got everything cleaned.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the track the concrete is what we are used to the dirt is a whole new game it will be interesting to see how they cleaned it up and but how and how they reapplied the PJ one and what the effects that are going to be you are kind of resetting the race track so it will be interesting to see how all of that plays out”