Charlotte, NC — One of the worst kept secrets in NASCAR became a reality today when Richard Childress announced that 2-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch is leaving Joe Gibbs racing to join the RCR team….

That ends a 15-season run with Joe Gibbs Racing and he will also move from Toyota to Chevrolet and be in the driver’s seat for the No. 8 car.

Joe Gibbs had been trying to find a big-money sponsor to keep Busch who said he’d drive for below his market value to get a deal done in the No. 18 Toyota, but everything fell through.

“Me going somewhere I would have been done weeks ago if it was just me if it was just me and what it is in length of term and where you go and can you win right away and what does live after racing look like all that sorts.”

Busch and Richard Childress have a tense history. The two went after each other after a Truck series race at Kansas Speedway in 2011. The two have since put the past behind him.