NASCAR driver Chase Elliott helps BMS with Neighborhood Hero announcement

Nashville, TN — With the night race just two weeks away Bristol Motor speedway along with NASCAR driver Chase Elliott continued the celebration of America’s night race and first responder.

The Bristol Motor Speedway night race tour started at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, but the tour switched gears on Wednesday

Chase Elliot was part of the Neighborhood Hero announcement that included a Blackhawk helicopter

(nat sounds -helicopter motor)

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was on hand to congratulate sergeant first class Daniel Cole on receiving Bristol Motor Speedways neighborhood hero award.

Chase Elliot, career-best Bristol finish was third

“This is the inner workings of it and this is about as close as people like me will ever get without being in the army or in the national guard in general, so it’s been an honor.”

And Cole had that same respect for Bill Elliott’s son.

Sgt. 1st class Daniel Cole, Bristol’s Motor Speedway Neighborhood Hero

“Longtime fan of your dad, so I’m glad to see you followed your fathers footsteps and I’d like to thank everybody that showed up today. I was not expecting this and it is an honor and a privilege to stand here and sit here in front of my fellow brothers and sisters.”

Following the press conference Elliot talked with military members sat in a Blackhawk

Helicopter…and oh yeah, actually rode in one..

(sot helicopter noises)

Now after flying over Nashville Elliott showed service members his version of a cockpit at the Tennessee stair fairgrounds he also met one of his biggest fans.

(nat sounds)

but the night race is just 17 days away and Elliott is excited to duel at the last great coliseum.

Chase Elliott

“A cool place, a cool location in East Tennessee and just the atmosphere that a fan has to view a race from the grandstands there is not like anywhere else we go.”

Now Elliott is just hoping he can add on to his young legacy.

Chase Elliott

“We’ve has great memories just going there and racing and unfortunately I haven’t really done much cool stuff there, I think I got a pole, I got the pole there this spring, that’s the coolest thing I’ve done.”

Well just like Wednesday, Elliott wants to be part of another cool ceremony on August 17th.

In Nashville Jesse Krull News Channel 11 sports.”