Bristol, TN — NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has been a Tennessee Volunteer fan all his life….His mother, Desiree, ran track in Tennessee and grew up in Knoxville while his father is from Nashville.

That’s why it’s tough on Wallace when he comes to Bristol and is booed by NASCAR fans who blame him for having the confederate flag banned by NASCAR at all of their tracks.

Wallace became only the second black driver since Wendell Scott 50 years ago to win a race on the Cup circuit when he captured the checkered flag last season at Talladega…

The last time he was in Bristol for the fall race, he came out with headphones, to block out the noise…he also says he remembers a quote told to him by a famous college basketball coach when times get hard…

“It’s tough you are getting stuff every day and you have to navigate it the best you can but it’s cool to have this quote I was able to meet Roy Williams former UNC basketball coach and he told me hey remember I had never met him before and he said I heard a lot about you and just remember the dogs are always going to bark but the caravan is going to continue rolling and I thought that was pretty damn cool and I’ve told myself a lot of times since then.”