(WJHL) Here at the home of Richard Childress Racing – there are plenty of reminders about the success the team has had on the track over the years … But one member of the crew is also looking to make a splash in a separate sports arena.Austin Dillon says “We’re doing a bunch of different stuff – just like any othe sports team.”



That would be Austin Dillon … driver of the No. 3 RCR Chevy … and more recently … the general manager of Professional Bull Riding’s Carolina Cowboys … Dillon has never been on a bull himself – but has always loved the sport – thanks to his grandfather “He took me to PBR events as a young kid and I enjoyed going to that – just that cowboy lifestyle. You know, I wore a cowboy hat for a long time going to the racetracks. Now, I’m back in it a lot more says Dillon.”



His team is headed by one of bull riding’s best – Jerome Davis … and his wife Tiffany … and both are grateful for his and Richard Childress’ commitment to the new adventure. “These guys have jumped in and are taking this serious. It’s so much fun to see their competitiveness combine with our competitiveness for his and Richard Childress’ commitment to the new adventure says Tiffany Davis of Davis Rodeo Ranch | Carolina Cowboys:



For Dillon – it is serious business … drafts and trades and contracts … But he says it doesn’t feel like work … and it fits in fine with his full-time racing gig “I get to do a lot of the fun parts. I kind of have fun looking at stats and different stuff in my free time. But, you just balance it as best you can and have fun with explains Dillon.” And both Dillon and Davis believe anyone who is a fan of racing … will have just as much fun at the arena as they do at the track “We’re all kind of the same demographic-type people. We love that same type of competitiveness and good wholesome fun and that’s what it’s all about says Davis.”