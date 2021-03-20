Bristol, TN — Karl Kustoms Bristol dirt nationals continued at the Bristol Motor Speedway and tonight they had a few heavy hitters in this race from NASCAR…
Driving the No. 51 was the “Candyman” Kyle Busch, in the No. 9 car was NASCAR champion and NASCAR most popular driver Chase Elliott and behind the wheel in the No. 6 machine was Kyle Larson who already has a victory this season.
All the action is scheduled to wrap Saturday night.
Dirt late model star Chris Ferguson beats all the big names to win Friday’s Super Late Model feature at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.
NASCAR Cup Series stars make an appearance in the Karl Kustom’s Bristol Dirt Nationals
Bristol, TN — Karl Kustoms Bristol dirt nationals continued at the Bristol Motor Speedway and tonight they had a few heavy hitters in this race from NASCAR…