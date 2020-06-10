NASCAR bans Confederate flag from events, properties

FILE – In this July 4, 2015, file photo, confederate and American flags fly on top of motor homes at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driver in the top tier of NASCAR, calls for a ban on the Confederate flag in the sport that is deeply rooted in the South. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) — NASCAR has banned the display of the Confederate flag at its events and properties.

In a statement Wednesday, NASCAR said in part that, “the presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors, and our industry.”

“Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sports special,” the statement continued. “The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

The announcement comes amid nationwide outrage over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has urged NASCAR to ban the flag.