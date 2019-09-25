NASCAR ANNOUNCES START TIMES AND NETWORK SCHEDULES FOR 2020 RACE WEEKENDS AT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

|
BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 24, 2019) – NASCAR released
official starting times and broadcast schedules for all three of its
major touring series on Tuesday, which includes two marquee race
weekends at
Bristol Motor Speedway, the
Food City 500 in April and the September
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.
The Food City 500 on Sunday, April 5 will start at 2 p.m. with television coverage provided by FS1 and national network radio coverage provided by the Performance Racing Network (PRN). The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, a cut-off race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, will start at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night, Sept. 19 with television coverage provided by NBCSN and radio by PRN.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 will be held on Saturday, April 4 at 1 p.m. on FS1/PRN. On Friday, Sept. 18, the Food City 300 NXS race will begin at 7:30 p.m. and air on NBCSN/PRN. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics will take place on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m., one hour earlier than this year’s start time. Television and radio coverage will be provided by FS1 and Motor Racing Network (MRN).