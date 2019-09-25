NASCAR ANNOUNCES START TIMES AND NETWORK SCHEDULES FOR 2020 RACE WEEKENDS AT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paul Menard has decided to walk away from NASCAR's top level after more than 460 races and Wood Brothers Racing is replacing him with Matt DiBenedetto in the iconic No. 21 Ford next season.

After spending 16 years in the Cup Series, Menard said Tuesday he wants to step back from full-time racing to spend more time with his family. The 39-year-old driver, whose only win came at the Brickyard 400 in 2011, has two young children with his wife, Jennifer.