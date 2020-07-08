NASCAR announces schedule through August

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2019, file photo, Jimmie Johnson (48) drives through the area of the course called “The Bus Stop” during a practice run for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Watkins Glen International, in Watkins Glen, N.Y. Three months after its opening day was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, Watkins Glen International is hosting car clubs again as NASCAR weekend looms in mid-August. “Everybody is excited about getting back in the saddle. I know we are,” track president Michael Printup said. (AP Photo/John Munson, File)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) — NASCAR has announced its racing schedule for the remainder of its regular-season.

The sanctioning body released schedules for all three of its national series plus the ARCA Menards Series.

The Cup Series schedule features a doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9 at Michigan International Speedway.

The Cup Series will also race on the road course at Daytona International Speedway for the first time on Sunday, Aug. 16. This will replace the annual race at the Watkins Glen road course in New York. According to an Associated Press report, the move was made because NASCAR cannot meet the quarantine rules in New York.