Music, games & drivers | Food City Fan Zone Stage to provide entertainment for Night Race weekend

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Food City Fan Zone Stage is set to provide fans at the Bass Pros Shops NRA Night Race with plenty of entertainment.

The stage, which will be located at the Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) North Entrance, will be hosted by Josh Mancuso with appearances by Joes Castillo, according to a release from BMS.

The release states the Food City Fan Zone Stage will feature musical guests, driver and celebrity appearances, games, driver Q&As, prizes and Speedway Children’s Charities auctions.

Food City and BMS provided the following schedule of events:

THURSDAY

1 p.m. Thad Moffitt

2 p.m. Parker Kligerman

4:45 p.m. Doug Coby

5 p.m. Tyler Ankrum

5:30 p.m. Hailie Deegan

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Daytime Tri-Cities (WJHL) live with hosts Chris McIntosh and Amy Lynn

11 a.m. Music and fan games

1 p.m. John Hunter Nemechek

1:30 p.m. Fan games

2 p.m. Chad Finchum and Miss Food City Alexandria Alder

2:30 p.m. Mummy game

3 p.m. Michael Annett, Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson

4 p.m. Frozen T-Shirt game

4:30 p.m. Brandon Jones, Granger Smith and Richard Childress

5 p.m. Cup Stack game

5 p.m. Quin Houff

5 p.m. Speedway Children’s Charities Live Auction

SATURDAY

11 a.m. Barstool Sports Gameday Show

12 p.m. University of Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech football game live on the stage big screen

12:30 p.m. Football toss game

1:30 p.m. Frozen T-Shirt game

2 p.m. Michael Waltrip to host Dance Contest and NASCAR Trivia

2:30 p.m. Erik Jones

3 p.m. Buggy Obstacle Course game

3 p.m. Joey Logano and Josh Bilicki

4 p.m. Tissue Box Ping Pong Dance game

4:15 p.m. Corey LaJoie and William Byron

4:30 p.m. Sugarlands Moonshiners Digger and JB

4:45 p.m. Ryan Newman

5 p.m. Price is Right game

5 p.m. Speedway Children’s Charities Live Auction

5:40 p.m. Aric Almirola

For Night Race ticket information, click here.