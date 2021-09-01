Michael Waltrip helps Bristol Motor Speedway kick off race month at new brewery

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2021 and has already put together quite a special year, with the Food City Dirt Race and other successful events.

The special year continues with the track’s crown jewel coming up later this month: The Night Race! The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race is set for Saturday, September 18 at 7:30 p.m. in Bristol with the Truck Series and Xfinity Series taking the track that same weekend.

BMS started its kick off to race month on Wednesday, holding a press conference with former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip at his new brewery, Michael Waltrip Brewing in Bristol.

The brewery’s first opening celebration was last week and continues its soft launch until its full grand opening during race week. Bristol Motor Speedway historian David McGee interviewed Waltrip and Bristol Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager Jerry Caldwell to preview the big race weekend.

“All those Cup and Xfinity guys are going to be like ‘let’s see what the Truckers do, where is the group gonna be, how is this race gonna play out’ plus it gives you a little bit of a refresher on how you make moves how the passes are made so there’s a lot of questions that are unanswered but these teams have so many resources to pull from between simulation and what’s going on with their cars and their setups how that’s evolving,” Waltrip said.

Waltrip is a two-time winner in the Xfinity Series at Bristol Motor Speedway and also a two-time Daytona 500 winner. His brother, Darrell Waltrip is the winningest driver at BMS with 12 wins at The Last Great Coliseum and seven in a row from 1981-84.