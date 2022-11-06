PHOENIX, Az. (WJHL) – For the second time in the last five Cup Series seasons, Joey Logano has reached the pinnacle of the NASCAR world.

On Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, the driver of the No. 22 Penske Ford earned his fourth victory of the season, beating out the likes of Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott for the Bill France Cup.

Chastain finished third behind Logano and Ryan Blaney in the season finale. Bell finished with a 10th place finish, while Chase Elliott finished in 28th after being spun around on Lap 200.

Logano (2018, 2022) joins Kyle Busch as the only other active driver to earn multiple Cup Series championships.