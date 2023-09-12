BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several NASCAR drivers will appear at Food City locations this week to sign autographs before racing at Bristol Motor Speedway.

According to Food City, two-time Cup Series Champion Joey Logano will be at the Blountville Food City on Friday at 11 a.m. The grocery store is located at 1921 Highway 394.

The driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske will provide autographs on a first come first serve basis for the first 150 people who get a wristband. The wristbands will be given out at the Food City store starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

Logano isn’t the only driver to sign autographs and interact with fans this week at Food City locations.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kaz Grala will also make two appearances at Food City sites. On Friday, Grala will be at the same Blountville Food City as Logano at 11 a.m. On Saturday, Grala will be at the Piney Flats Food City at 11 a.m.

On Thursday, both Truck Series driver Stephen Mallozzi and Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier will be at the Blountville location to meet fans and sign autographs. Mallozzi will be at the store at 8:30 a.m., and Allgaier’s event will be held at 3:30 p.m.

Allgaier autographs will also be first come first serve with 150 wristbands available to those waiting in line.