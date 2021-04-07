Local “Newport Nightmare” ready to attack World of Outlaws races at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, TN — For the second straight weekend, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models will race for a big payday. This time at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bristol Bash.

The “Most Powerful Late Models On The Planet” will race a 40-Lap Feature Friday, paying $10,000 to the winner, and then Saturday, they’ll battle for $25,000 in another 40-Lap Feature. Last month, the invitational field was announced, with some of the biggest names in Late Model racing set to do battle at the “Last Great Coliseum”. One of those drivers will be local driver Jimmy Owens known as “the Newport nightmare,” Owens who’s coming off a win in South Carolina at the end of March thinks fans will enjoy this type of racing.

JIMMY OWENS “Last time when I ran there one thing we are not used to being as drivers the speeds are really fast there and the cars come up on you when there is a wreck or if a car gets out of shape in front of them you are really on top of them quicker than you are than a lot of places we race at and that is something you have be cautions of and I’ve seen a lot of wrecks in general there before and i think that was probably a cause of that but for the most part it’s going to fun and it’s going to be fast and you just have to stay on your toes.”