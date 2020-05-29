Local NASCAR driver and crew chief react to no fans at Bristol Motor Speedway

Tri-Cities, TN — “There’s nothing like competing in a race at Bristol, there’s nothing like it, says longtime NASCAR crew chief Chris Carrier”

“That racetrack is just different than the rest of the racetracks. just about everybody you talk to loves Bristol says former NASCAR driver Brad Teague.”

“Because the things that have happened there, it’s history and it’s part of our regions history, according to Carrier”

And history will continue to be made this weekend as the track hosts a race with zero supporters for the first time ever.

“Being there without fans is going to be strange, b cause it’s the main element that’s not there. it’s kind of taking away some of the purposes that we’re here, according to Carrier.”

“Well I feel bad for the fans, of course, we can’t help that situation and what they’ve got to do is what they’re doing says, Teague.”

The handling of the situation is safe for NASCAR and its fans but no spectators are crippling to the City of Bristol.

“The whole area thrives on Bristol, it seems like ya know it’s such a big thing for this area, says Teague.”

But its better to have racing, than no racing at all…

“Does anybody like it because fans aren’t there absolutely not, but hopefully, as we go along, maybe there’ll be some plans to get a few people in somehow according to Carrier.”

As of right now the arrangement is pretty simple.

“The best, clearest tv I’ve got and wish I was there because when I watch that race I know we every bump and crevice in the racetrack, says Teague.”

Even without the fans, B-M-S is still making an impact on its supporters in Bristol Jesse Krull News Channel 11 sports.