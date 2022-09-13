BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Race week has arrived, and there are plenty of events planned as NASCAR comes to town.

Four different series will take to the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway in the coming days, including the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity, and Camping World Truck Series.

One thing is for sure — besides the action on the track, there are plenty of other race-related events and happenings planned for this week:

Tuesday

Ceremonial first beer pour of race week — Michael Waltrip Brewing

Wednesday

Thursday

12:00 p.m. — BMS Fan Zone and fan midway open. Parking lots open.

1:30 p.m. — Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray — Food City Fan Zone Stage

— Food City Fan Zone Stage 2:00 p.m. — Matt DiBenedetto, Chase Purdy, and Tyler Ankrum — Food City Fan Zone Stage

— Food City Fan Zone Stage 2:00 p.m. — Globe of Death show (round 1) — Fan Zone

2:15 p.m. — John Hunter Nemechek — Food City Fan Zone Stage

— Food City Fan Zone Stage 2:20 p.m. — Extreme trampoline show (round 1) — Fan Zone

2:30 p.m. — Spectator gates open

2:30-3:20 p.m. — ARCA Series practice

2:40 p.m. — BMX stunt team show (round 1) — Fan Zone

3:30-3:50 p.m. — ARCA Series qualifying

3:30 p.m. — Globe of Death show (round 2) — Fan Zone

3:45 p.m. — Grant Enfinger and Jack Wood — Food City Fan Zone Stage

— Food City Fan Zone Stage 3:50 p.m. — Extreme trampoline show (round 2) — Fan Zone

4:00 p.m. — Richard Petty and PVA check presentation — Food City Fan Zone Stage

and PVA check presentation — Food City Fan Zone Stage 4:10 p.m. — BMX stunt show (round 2) — Fan Zone

4:30-5:05 p.m. — Truck Series practice

5:05-6:00 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying

6:15 p.m. — ARCA Series driver introductions

6:30 p.m. — Bush’s Beans 200 (ARCA Menards Series)

8:30 p.m. — Truck Series driver introductions

9:00 p.m. — UNOH 200 (Camping World Truck Series)

10:30 p.m. — Spank (80s cover band) — Food City Fan Zone Stage

Friday

11:00 a.m. — Charity cornhole tournament

12:00 p.m. — BMS Fan Zone and fan midway open. Parking lots open.

12:30 p.m. — Jeb Burton Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage

Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage 12:45 p.m. — Chad Finchum Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage

Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage 1:00 p.m. — Ryan Vargas and Bayley Curry driver Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage

driver Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage 1:45 p.m. — Justin Haley driver Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage

driver Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage 2:00 p.m. — Spectator gates open

2:00 p.m. — Ty Dillon and Cole Custer Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage

Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage 2:00 p.m. — Globe of Death show (round 1) — Fan Zone

2:20 p.m. — Extreme trampoline show (round 1) — Fan Zone

2:30-3:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series Practice

2:40 p.m. — BMX stunt team show (round 1) — Food City Fan Zone Stage

3:05-4:00 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying

3:30 p.m. — Chris Buescher driver Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage

3:30 p.m. — Globe of Death show (round 2) — Fan Zone

3:45 p.m. — US Army cadet swearing in — Food City Fan Zone Stage

3:50 p.m. — Extreme trampoline show (round 2) — Fan Zone

4:00 p.m. — Speedway Children’s Charities NASCAR memorabilia auction — Food City Fan Zone Stage

4:10 p.m. — BMX stunt team show (round 2) — Fan Zone

4:30-5:15 p.m. — Cup Series practice

4:45 p.m. — Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry and Sam Mayer (JR Motorsports) driver Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage

(JR Motorsports) driver Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage 5:15-6:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying

7:00 p.m. — Xfinity Series driver introductions

7:30 p.m. — Food City 300 (Xfinity Series)

10:00 p.m. — Tim Dugger post-race party and foam party — Food City Fan Zone Stage

Saturday

12:00 p.m. — BMS Fan Zone and fan midway open. Parking lots open.

2:00 p.m. — Everett Larson — Food City Fan Zone Stage

2:00 p.m. — Globe of Death show (round 1) — Fan Zone

2:20 p.m. — Extreme trampoline show (round 1) — Fan Zone

2:40 p.m. — BMX stunt team (round 1) — Fan Zone

3:00 p.m. — Spectator gates open

3:00 p.m. — BMS fan track walk

3:00 p.m. — NASCAR Trackside Live — Food City Fan Zone Stage

3:00 p.m. — Erik Jones, Marcus Smith, and Jerry Caldwell — Food City Fan Zone Stage

— Food City Fan Zone Stage 3:15 p.m. — Joey Logano driver Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage

driver Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage 3:30 p.m. — Ryan Blaney driver Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage

driver Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage 3:45 p.m. — Michael Buffer Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage

Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage 4:00 p.m. — Speedway Children’s Charities NASCAR memorabilia auction — Food City Fan Zone Stage

4:10 p.m. — Globe of Death show (round 2) — Fan Zone

4:30 p.m. — Corey LaJoie driver Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage

driver Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage 4:30 p.m. — Extreme trampoline show (round 2) — Fan Zone

4:45 p.m. — William Byron driver Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage

driver Q&A — Food City Fan Zone Stage 4:50 p.m. — BMX stunt team show (round 2) — Fan Zone

5:30 p.m. — 3 Doors Down pre-race concert — Infield stage

7:00 p.m. — Cup Series driver introductions

7:30 p.m. — Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Cup Series)

A full schedule of events at the speedway can be found on the speedway’s website along with facility maps and seating charts.