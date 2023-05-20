NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WJHL) – The Craftsman Truck Series helped to kick-start NASCAR’s All-Star Weekend on Saturday night, as the sport returned to the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Cory Heim started on the pole for the Tyson 250, but by the final lap, it was Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace battling for the lead. Larson held the lead position on the last lap to grab the checkered flag – and grab a lift up to victory lane.

“I didn’t grow up pavement racing, so I didn’t – I wasn’t watching, you know, races when I was four years old either, so I didn’t know how Victory Lane worked,” Larson said after the race. “I didn’t even know that you ride this, like, elevator up. I thought that’s honestly probably the coolest Victory Lane I’ve ever been in. So yeah, that was neat.”

“The trophy is really cool,” he continued. “Yeah, the surface. You can tell you know it’s it’s old and and a lot of I mean all the legends basically have raced here.”

The racing continued on Saturday night with a pair of Heat Race for the Cup Series drivers. Daniel Suarez finished in first in the opening Heat Race, while Chris Buescher took the checkered flag in the second Heat Race. The two drivers will start on the front row for Sunday night’s All-Star Race.

Green flag from North Wilkesboro Speedway is scheduled to drop at 8 p.m. on Sunday night.