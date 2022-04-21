BRISTOL, Tenn. (April 22, 2022) – Kyle Larson is going to be a very busy man during next weekend’s World of Outlaws Bristol Bash at Bristol Motor Speedway, April 28-30.

The NASCAR Cup Series regular will be pulling double duty in his moonlighting gigs at the dirt-transformed high-banked oval in Northeast Tennessee, competing in both of the World of Outlaws’ premier series: the NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series.

Larson is expected to contend in both classes and has quite a bit of experience on the dirt at Bristol. Last year he finished second in a pair of dirt late model races and also finished sixth in the Sprint Car feature on Friday night. This year Larson has posted dirt late model finishes of 4th and 21st at the Bristol Dirt Nationals. Last weekend he drove his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy during the Food City Dirt Race, only the second time in the modern era that the NASCAR Cup Series competed on a dirt track. Larson rallied to finish fourth in that race.

It’s an extremely rare occurrence in World of Outlaws history for a single driver to attempt competing in both of its marquee classes in a single weekend.