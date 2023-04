JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and fellow Hendrick Motorsports driver Josh Berry will make an appearance in Johnson City on Saturday.

Larson and Berry, who is driving the No. 9 while Chase Elliott recovers from an injury, will be at the Hooters restaurant at 11 a.m.

(Photo courtesy of Hooters)

The No. 9 car in the Hooters “Night Owl” livery will also be there.

According to the restaurant, the first 100 fans will get a free appetizer.