Kyle Busch will not face booing at Bristol Motor speedway this time around

Bristol, TN — Without fans at Bristol this weekend, which will mark the first time it’s ever happened in BMS history NASCAR driver Kyle Busch “villain #1” for most Bristol fans will not have to deal with the booing.

Bristol fans have always loved to hate the younger Busch who has dominated BMS with 22 career victories in all three major NASCAR series combined. Eight have been cup series wins, along with five in the Food City 500 including the last 2 in a row, but the defending NASCAR champion would rather hear the crowd reaction and is a little disappointed the fans won’t be there.

“We’re just trying to keep putting on a show and having the people join in in the safety of their homes on television and once we all get back normal, the fans will be back and they’ll be booing just as loud as normal says, Busch.”

“I really do think that’s a moving target if you will. A fluid situation is a better way to say it, but we’ll just have to continue to monitor, I don’t think we know when exactly that’s going to happen according to Jerry Caldwell Vp and Gm of BMS.”