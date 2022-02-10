Knoxville native Trevor Bayne will drive in 7 races for J-G-R in the Xfinity series

Knoxville, TN — Knoxville native Trevor Bayne is back behind the wheel of a NASCAR Xfinity car after Joe Gibbs racing announced this evening that Bayne will be in the J-G-R No. 18 Toyota.

Devotion Nutrition will be Bayne’s sponsor and the seven races he’ll compete in include Fontana, Phoenix-April, Charlotte-May, Nashville, Loudon, Vegas-Oct, and Homestead.

Bayne, who won the 2011 Daytona 500 made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the age of 18 in 2009 and has two career wins. His last Xfinity Series start came in 2016 when he finished fifth at Watkins Glen.