KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Racing returns to the “Concrete Jungle” this week.

Kingsport Speedway will open the 2022 racing season on Friday with the Food City Night Race.

The evening will feature racing by Late Model, Sportsman, Street Stock, Pure 4, and Mod 4 classes.

Grandstands will open at 5 p.m. and racing will get underway at 8 p.m.